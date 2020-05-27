10243 Goodyear Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Light and bright recently updated home with wonderful curb appeal. Room features include three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, two living areas, and an updated kitchen with appliances and attached breakfast nook. Flex space includes 1 garage car space, workbench area, and mudroom. Hardwoods throughout living and bedrooms. Roman shades on most windows. Large back yard with a wood fence. Owners are requesting a one-year minimum lease. 15 min. to Love Field, 19 min. to DFW Airport, 22 min to Downtown.