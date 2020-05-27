10243 Goodyear Drive

Amenities
Light and bright recently updated home with wonderful curb appeal. Room features include three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, two living areas, and an updated kitchen with appliances and attached breakfast nook. Flex space includes 1 garage car space, workbench area, and mudroom. Hardwoods throughout living and bedrooms. Roman shades on most windows. Large back yard with a wood fence. Owners are requesting a one-year minimum lease. 15 min. to Love Field, 19 min. to DFW Airport, 22 min to Downtown.