Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Mid Century Modern with open floor plan with lots of natural light. Updated kitchen and baths, hardwoods, 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. Large master suite with bathroom oasis. Patios on both sides for entertaining with large trees. Excellent neighborhood just 2 blocks off midway near Episcopal School of Dallas. Walk your dog, ride bikes enjoy the trees and neighbors. Property can not be shown until after June 19th