Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 and a half bath home is approximately 2,248. This property has been completely renovated from flooring to counter tops, appliances, light fixtures, new tile, also a loft has been added. This home is in a great neighborhood, definitely a must see! contact us today.