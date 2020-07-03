All apartments in Dallas
10141 Fieldfare Court
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:30 AM

10141 Fieldfare Court

10141 Fieldfare Court · No Longer Available
Location

10141 Fieldfare Court, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Cozy Midway Hills ranch on a quiet cul de sac in the heart of the private school corridor. Updated home with fresh paint and new carpet, kitchen open to living featuring SS appliances, double ovens, granite counters, separate breakfast nook. Living room with fireplace, wet bar and hardwood floors. Large master with frameless glass shower, dual sinks and walkin closet. Huge 2nd living room for game room or media room. Plantation shutters throughout. Enclosed patio for outdoor living steps out to huge backyard. Auto gate encloses backyard, garage and drive. Rec center, ESD, St. Monica and local public schools all within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10141 Fieldfare Court have any available units?
10141 Fieldfare Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10141 Fieldfare Court have?
Some of 10141 Fieldfare Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10141 Fieldfare Court currently offering any rent specials?
10141 Fieldfare Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10141 Fieldfare Court pet-friendly?
No, 10141 Fieldfare Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10141 Fieldfare Court offer parking?
Yes, 10141 Fieldfare Court offers parking.
Does 10141 Fieldfare Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10141 Fieldfare Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10141 Fieldfare Court have a pool?
No, 10141 Fieldfare Court does not have a pool.
Does 10141 Fieldfare Court have accessible units?
No, 10141 Fieldfare Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10141 Fieldfare Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10141 Fieldfare Court has units with dishwashers.

