10141 Fieldfare Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Cozy Midway Hills ranch on a quiet cul de sac in the heart of the private school corridor. Updated home with fresh paint and new carpet, kitchen open to living featuring SS appliances, double ovens, granite counters, separate breakfast nook. Living room with fireplace, wet bar and hardwood floors. Large master with frameless glass shower, dual sinks and walkin closet. Huge 2nd living room for game room or media room. Plantation shutters throughout. Enclosed patio for outdoor living steps out to huge backyard. Auto gate encloses backyard, garage and drive. Rec center, ESD, St. Monica and local public schools all within walking distance.