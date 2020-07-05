10127 Mccree Road

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated home in Lake Highlands-Richardson ISD, nothing left untouched! This beautiful home is perfectly move in ready with a spacious open floor plan, real wood-oak floors and lot's of natural light. All new SS appliances, 5-burner gas range, oversized island and designer lighting throughout. Baths fully updated with barn door, frameless shower, custom mirrors and double sinks. This is truly a must see! Pets are welcomed, make this home yours today! Refrigerator will be included before move in. Short lease terms negotiable.