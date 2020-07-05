All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:47 AM

10127 Mccree Road

10127 Mccree Road · No Longer Available
Location

10127 Mccree Road, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated home in Lake Highlands-Richardson ISD, nothing left untouched! This beautiful home is perfectly move in ready with a spacious open floor plan, real wood-oak floors and lot's of natural light. All new SS appliances, 5-burner gas range, oversized island and designer lighting throughout. Baths fully updated with barn door, frameless shower, custom mirrors and double sinks. This is truly a must see! Pets are welcomed, make this home yours today! Refrigerator will be included before move in. Short lease terms negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10127 Mccree Road have any available units?
10127 Mccree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10127 Mccree Road have?
Some of 10127 Mccree Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10127 Mccree Road currently offering any rent specials?
10127 Mccree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10127 Mccree Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10127 Mccree Road is pet friendly.
Does 10127 Mccree Road offer parking?
No, 10127 Mccree Road does not offer parking.
Does 10127 Mccree Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10127 Mccree Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10127 Mccree Road have a pool?
No, 10127 Mccree Road does not have a pool.
Does 10127 Mccree Road have accessible units?
No, 10127 Mccree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10127 Mccree Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10127 Mccree Road has units with dishwashers.

