10127 Mccree Road

Amenities
Beautifully renovated home in Lake Highlands-Richardson ISD, nothing left untouched! This beautiful home is perfectly move in ready with a spacious open floor plan, real wood-oak floors and lot's of natural light. All new SS appliances, 5-burner gas range, oversized island and designer lighting throughout. Baths fully updated with barn door, frameless shower, custom mirrors and double sinks. This is truly a must see! Pets are welcomed, make this home yours today! Refrigerator will be included before move in. Short lease terms negotiable.