10127 Cimmaron Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Most wanted 4 Beds 3 Full Baths 1 Story House with a Gorgeous Swimming Pool in a Great Location!

This wonderful house features high ceilings, large rooms with lots of windows, an open floor plan with a split 4th bedroom and a Spacious Game room. Great pool views from gourment kitchen breakfast.

Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer are provided, and a Brand New Oven & Microwave will be installed.

Pool and Yard Maintenance will be taken care of by Landlord.

The earliest moving in date will be December 07.