Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:15 PM

10040 Lakemere Drive

10040 Lakemere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10040 Lakemere Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the desirable Lake Ridge Estates neighborhood of Lake Highlands. This home boasts many wonderful features and updates such as a 2 large living areas including a family room which opens up to the kitchen. Light and bright finish out with: New Paint, Refinished Hardwoods, New AC, New Roof, New Windows, Updated Kitchen with SS Appliances, Quartz Counters, Shaker Cabinets. 2 Updated Baths with Designer finish-out. Nice size backyard with covered porch is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Home also features New electric privacy gate and an oversized garage with workshop. Just walking distance to Lake Highlands Elementary & Junior High, and minutes from White Rock Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10040 Lakemere Drive have any available units?
10040 Lakemere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10040 Lakemere Drive have?
Some of 10040 Lakemere Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10040 Lakemere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10040 Lakemere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10040 Lakemere Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10040 Lakemere Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10040 Lakemere Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10040 Lakemere Drive offers parking.
Does 10040 Lakemere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10040 Lakemere Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10040 Lakemere Drive have a pool?
No, 10040 Lakemere Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10040 Lakemere Drive have accessible units?
No, 10040 Lakemere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10040 Lakemere Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10040 Lakemere Drive has units with dishwashers.

