10040 Lakemere Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the desirable Lake Ridge Estates neighborhood of Lake Highlands. This home boasts many wonderful features and updates such as a 2 large living areas including a family room which opens up to the kitchen. Light and bright finish out with: New Paint, Refinished Hardwoods, New AC, New Roof, New Windows, Updated Kitchen with SS Appliances, Quartz Counters, Shaker Cabinets. 2 Updated Baths with Designer finish-out. Nice size backyard with covered porch is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Home also features New electric privacy gate and an oversized garage with workshop. Just walking distance to Lake Highlands Elementary & Junior High, and minutes from White Rock Lake.