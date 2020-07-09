10022 San Lorenzo Drive

Amenities

Updated, cozy home in East Dallas minutes from White Rock Lake, Casa Linda shopping and dining! This adorable home has a versatile lay out with hardwood floors and natural light throughout. Amenities include an updated kitchen and bathrooms, full size washer and dryer in utility closet, and a one-car attached garage with extra storage space. The lush backyard is completely fenced with a covered patio that's great for entertaining! Includes refrigerator and built in microwave. Furnished for $2150.