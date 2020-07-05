All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10015 Homeplace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10015 Homeplace Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This 2 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove is being updated and will be available to tour on or around September 19, 2018. The Available Date does not reflect a Move-In Date, and is subject to change based on weather, inspections and various factors. Please ask your leasing agent for an accurate Move-In Date.

This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove has been updated to include new paint, floors, ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/D connections and a fenced-in backyard. The home is conveniently within Walking distance of the bus line, Anderson Elementary, Apache Park and plenty of shopping!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10015 Homeplace Drive have any available units?
10015 Homeplace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10015 Homeplace Drive have?
Some of 10015 Homeplace Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10015 Homeplace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10015 Homeplace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10015 Homeplace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10015 Homeplace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10015 Homeplace Drive offer parking?
No, 10015 Homeplace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10015 Homeplace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10015 Homeplace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10015 Homeplace Drive have a pool?
No, 10015 Homeplace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10015 Homeplace Drive have accessible units?
No, 10015 Homeplace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10015 Homeplace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10015 Homeplace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

