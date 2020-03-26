All apartments in Barton Creek
2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

2716 Barton Creek Boulevard · (512) 318-2701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2716 Barton Creek Boulevard, Barton Creek, TX 78735

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,399

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Live in luxury near the greenbelt in this stunningly beautiful community. These apartment homes are offered in one, two, or three bedrooms which are all designed with spacious floor plans. Each apartment features 9? high ceilings and an attached garage. These apartments are beautiful from floor to ceiling and offer comfort in every element, from fireplaces to walk-in closets. After a long day at work, relax on your private deck and enjoy views of the surrounding Hill Country. These West Austin apartments are just a quick commute to downtown Austin and they are close to the Barton Creek Resort and Country Club. As a resident, you can stay in shape at the updated fitness center, enjoy the resort-style pool and grill with friends in the community area. Pets are welcome too! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD have any available units?
2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD have?
Some of 2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Barton Creek.
Does 2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD does offer parking.
Does 2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD has a pool.
Does 2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
