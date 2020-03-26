2716 Barton Creek Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Live in luxury near the greenbelt in this stunningly beautiful community. These apartment homes are offered in one, two, or three bedrooms which are all designed with spacious floor plans. Each apartment features 9? high ceilings and an attached garage. These apartments are beautiful from floor to ceiling and offer comfort in every element, from fireplaces to walk-in closets. After a long day at work, relax on your private deck and enjoy views of the surrounding Hill Country. These West Austin apartments are just a quick commute to downtown Austin and they are close to the Barton Creek Resort and Country Club. As a resident, you can stay in shape at the updated fitness center, enjoy the resort-style pool and grill with friends in the community area. Pets are welcome too! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.