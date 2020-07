Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bike storage garage google fiber guest parking internet access cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging dog grooming area e-payments key fob access lobby media room nest technology online portal package receiving

Serenity abounds at The Santal. Tucked away at the foot of Hill Country and minutes from Downtown Austin, our community is an oasis within the Capital City. Wake-up and take in the scenic view from your panoramic balcony overlooking Hill Country and the Austin skyline before starting your day. With direct access to Southwest Parkway and Mopac, your commute to nearby employers such as YETI, Solar Winds, ARM, and Silicon Labs has never been easier. Whether you prefer to relax poolside in one of our cabanas, getting in a sweat-session in our state-of-the-art fitness facility, or heading to one of the nearby Austin hotspots, our long list of community amenities will help you unwind after your workday, The Santal is the key to the luxurious lifestyle you desire.