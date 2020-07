Amenities

w/d hookup putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table putting green garage media room package receiving trash valet cats allowed bbq/grill carport

Ridgeview features a wide variety of well-laid out floor plans with one-, two- and three-bedrooms. Check out our pet-friendly community which includes a dog park and other great amenities. Ridgeview is located in Austin ISD and zoned to James Bowie High School. We are less than 10 miles to Zilker Metropolitan Park and Barton Springs. Just minutes away from Downtown Austin you can take advantage of all the city has to offer then escape the fast pace lifestlye in the privacy of your spacious new home.We currently offer virtual tours and self-guided tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.