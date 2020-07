Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym pool internet access cats allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance carport cc payments e-payments online portal pool table

Preserve at Rolling Oaks offers you the best of North Austin, with comfort and easy access to everything you need - we are minutes away from dining, shopping, Austin entertainment and outdoor recreation. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans are built with your lifestyle in mind, whether you are looking for a chef's kitchen, open floor plan for entertaining, relaxing soaking tub or the addition of outdoor space, we have the perfect apartment home for you and your family. At Preserve at Rolling Oaks, we offer the apartment living options you need to create the picture-perfect lifestyle you desire. Enjoy a lifestyle of endless comforts and conveniences our community has to offer. Our warm and inviting community welcomes you! Tour our photo gallery and see why Preserve at Rolling Oaks is the perfect place to call home! Please Call For An Appointment Today.