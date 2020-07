Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Our amazing amenities include a spacious size pool with cabana areas and resort-style seating, cyber cafe with java bar and fitness center. Our redesigned homes include gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and modern custom cabinetry with marble back-splash. Generous walk-in closet spaces and great storage throughout the various floor plans for you to choose from. Oakville Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Northwest Austin close to the MoPac Expressway and US 183, upscale shopping and at The Domain and Lakeline Mall. We are located within the largest office submarket in the city which offices numerous companies, including EA, PayPal, Apple, and StateFarm. Oakville Apartment homes also offers flexible lease terms, attached garages, carports, and a bark park.