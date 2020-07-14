All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Nine on Shoreline

3501 Shoreline Dr · (516) 342-3881
Location

3501 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX 78728

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0137 · Avail. Jul 17

$972

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

Unit 0117 · Avail. Jul 15

$997

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

Unit 1236 · Avail. now

$1,022

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0924 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,261

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 946 sqft

Unit 0235 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,322

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Unit 1035 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,322

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nine on Shoreline.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
carport
hot tub
internet cafe
package receiving
The Nine on Shoreline offers one, two, & three bedroom apartments with luxury amenities. These contemporary apartment homes are located in the center of the dynamic Wells Branch neighborhood of Austin, Texas. Located at 3501 Shoreline Drive in Austin, Texas. Our apartments are zoned for award-winning schools in the Round Rock Independent School District. For residents who want to ditch the commute Abbott Labs, IBM, Apple and other major employers are a short drive away. Visit our neighborhood page to learn more about our community.

The Nine on Shoreline prides itself on offering high-end amenities. Residents of these apartment homes have attached and detached garage parking available, a resort-style pool with accessible Wi-Fi, and immaculately kept grounds to enjoy year round. Select apartment homes have vaulted, nine foot ceilings to add elegance to the floor plans, and the large windows allow natural light to stream in. The Nine on Shoreline apartment homes is a pet friendly apart

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $250 to one month's rent or waived (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nine on Shoreline have any available units?
Nine on Shoreline has 13 units available starting at $972 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Nine on Shoreline have?
Some of Nine on Shoreline's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nine on Shoreline currently offering any rent specials?
Nine on Shoreline is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nine on Shoreline pet-friendly?
Yes, Nine on Shoreline is pet friendly.
Does Nine on Shoreline offer parking?
Yes, Nine on Shoreline offers parking.
Does Nine on Shoreline have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Nine on Shoreline offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Nine on Shoreline have a pool?
Yes, Nine on Shoreline has a pool.
Does Nine on Shoreline have accessible units?
No, Nine on Shoreline does not have accessible units.
Does Nine on Shoreline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nine on Shoreline has units with dishwashers.
