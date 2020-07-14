Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access volleyball court cats allowed carport hot tub internet cafe package receiving

The Nine on Shoreline offers one, two, & three bedroom apartments with luxury amenities. These contemporary apartment homes are located in the center of the dynamic Wells Branch neighborhood of Austin, Texas. Located at 3501 Shoreline Drive in Austin, Texas. Our apartments are zoned for award-winning schools in the Round Rock Independent School District. For residents who want to ditch the commute Abbott Labs, IBM, Apple and other major employers are a short drive away. Visit our neighborhood page to learn more about our community.



The Nine on Shoreline prides itself on offering high-end amenities. Residents of these apartment homes have attached and detached garage parking available, a resort-style pool with accessible Wi-Fi, and immaculately kept grounds to enjoy year round. Select apartment homes have vaulted, nine foot ceilings to add elegance to the floor plans, and the large windows allow natural light to stream in. The Nine on Shoreline apartment homes is a pet friendly apart