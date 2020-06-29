All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:03 AM

LP1 Research - #208

203 East 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

203 East 31st Street, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
online portal
203 E 31st #303 Available 08/15/20 Cute Condo with Washer/Dryer, Water Paid and 1 Parking! Only a few blocks from UT! - This North Campus condo is only a few blocks from the UT campus! This cute condo has spacious two bedroom, two bath floor plan making it a great option for roommates.. Located just blocks away from UT campus, the Drag, restaurants, stores, bars, and all the campus excitement. Washer/dryer included with water paid and 2 reserved parking!

To schedule a tour go to: https://www.campuscondos.com/schedule-a-tour

Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:

-No Animals Permitted
-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).
-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)
-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval
-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)
-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal
-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal
-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5328126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #208 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #208 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #208's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #208 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #208 pet-friendly?
No, LP1 Research - #208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does LP1 Research - #208 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #208 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #208 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #208 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #208 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #208 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #208 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #208 does not have units with dishwashers.

