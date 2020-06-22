All apartments in Austin
Loft

3018 S 1st St · No Longer Available
Location

3018 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704
Galindo

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
guest parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Gorgeous Downtown View Condo for Rent in Austin, 3018 S 1st St Unit 312 - Gorgeous views of downtown Austin. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo has high vaulted ceilings, fresh paint throughout and brand new flooring. This unique condo sports a community swimming pool and clubhouse area. The community is gated with assigned parking and guest parking. Your only minutes from downtown, the SOCO district, and all the fine dining and shopping South Austin has to offer. This Condo with its views wont last!

(RLNE4892996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Loft have any available units?
Loft doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Loft have?
Some of Loft's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Loft currently offering any rent specials?
Loft isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Loft pet-friendly?
Yes, Loft is pet friendly.
Does Loft offer parking?
Yes, Loft does offer parking.
Does Loft have units with washers and dryers?
No, Loft does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Loft have a pool?
Yes, Loft has a pool.
Does Loft have accessible units?
No, Loft does not have accessible units.
Does Loft have units with dishwashers?
No, Loft does not have units with dishwashers.
