Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors fireplace granite counters ice maker oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance coffee bar courtyard game room trash valet

Welcome home to Legends Lakeline, a beautiful apartment community in far north Austin. Our community is situated in the ideal North Austin location with Lakeline Mall and Avery Ranch just minutes away. Easy access to both Highway 183 and SH45, makes commuting a breeze. If you're wanting to save on gas, we are located right next to Lakeline Station, North Austin's Capital Metro train station that will bring you into downtown Austin in no time. In addition to our convenient location, our apartment and community amenities were designed with your needs and desires in mind.



Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are equipped with everything you need to live your ideal lifestyle. Dark quartz countertops, soaring 9-foot ceilings, and wine fridges* are just a few of the luxuries you will enjoy when you call our 78717 apartments, home. Enjoy a swim in our large refreshing pool on a hot summer day or try out a new workout in our fully-equipped fitness center.