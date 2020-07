Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments conference room fire pit game room internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving shuffle board trash valet

A perfect compliment to the vibrant local music and nightlife of South Congress, this modern understated residence is home for people who want to be near the heart of Austin. Enjoy amazing amenities, including a gorgeous courtyard and resort-inspired pool, a lively beer garden, a rooftop lounge with outdoor kitchen, and access to some of Austin’s best dining, retail and entertainment. Live life your way. Live Knoll.