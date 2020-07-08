Franklin Flats 608

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Each 2 Story Town home has been updated with stained concrete and hardwood flooring. Updated kitchens with SS appliances and combo washer dryer included as well. This small complex is very pet friendly and most units have a fenced back porch. Grills on property.