Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Franklin Flats 608

608 Franklin Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

608 Franklin Boulevard, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Each 2 Story Town home has been updated with stained concrete and hardwood flooring. Updated kitchens with SS appliances and combo washer dryer included as well. This small complex is very pet friendly and most units have a fenced back porch. Grills on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Franklin Flats 608 have any available units?
Franklin Flats 608 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Franklin Flats 608 have?
Some of Franklin Flats 608's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Franklin Flats 608 currently offering any rent specials?
Franklin Flats 608 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Franklin Flats 608 pet-friendly?
Yes, Franklin Flats 608 is pet friendly.
Does Franklin Flats 608 offer parking?
No, Franklin Flats 608 does not offer parking.
Does Franklin Flats 608 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Franklin Flats 608 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Franklin Flats 608 have a pool?
No, Franklin Flats 608 does not have a pool.
Does Franklin Flats 608 have accessible units?
No, Franklin Flats 608 does not have accessible units.
Does Franklin Flats 608 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Franklin Flats 608 has units with dishwashers.

