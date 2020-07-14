All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

Enfield Court Apartments

2606 Enfield Rd · (512) 309-7821
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2606 Enfield Rd, Austin, TX 78703
Tarrytown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 906 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Enfield Court Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
on-site laundry
hot tub
Welcome Home to Enfield Court Apartments! This beautiful apartment community is in the heart of Austin's Tarrytown District and features fully updated apartments with spacious floor plans, exposed vintage brick accent walls, and a tranquil pool with creative architectural details. With a stellar central Austin location, our community is conveniently located near amazing Austin restaurants, downtown, and easy access to Mopac Expwy! Our Leasing Office is located at 2207 S 5th St, Office #130, Austin, TX 78704.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $0
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No breed, weight or age restrictions. Pet interview and vaccination records required.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Enfield Court Apartments have any available units?
Enfield Court Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Enfield Court Apartments have?
Some of Enfield Court Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Enfield Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Enfield Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Enfield Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Enfield Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Enfield Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Enfield Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Enfield Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Enfield Court Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Enfield Court Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Enfield Court Apartments has a pool.
Does Enfield Court Apartments have accessible units?
No, Enfield Court Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Enfield Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Enfield Court Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
