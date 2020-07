Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bike storage garage internet access package receiving business center dog park elevator game room green community pool table shuffle board

The search for luxury apartments in Austin ends at Eleven by Windsor. We offer a large selection of apartment styles and sizes designed to fit your needs. Each apartment comes standard with rich hardwood flooring or polished concrete, modern espresso or white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and pendant accent lighting. Every space is carefully designed and built to go above and beyond your needs.Complete with state-of-the-art machines and free weights, our fitness room allows you to get the most out of your work out. Eleven proudly houses an onsite fully functional bike storage and repair shop for our cycling enthusiasts. On those hot Austin days, cool off and relax in Eleven’s modern aqua lounge, complete with a pool courtyard, sunning ledges and cabanas. Sitting flawlessly amongst the bustle of East Austin, Eleven by Windsor fits right in with the thriving energy and captivating culture of Austin, Texas.