Austin, TX
Dawn Ridge Townhomes
Last updated April 21 2020 at 2:26 PM

Dawn Ridge Townhomes

3202 Mossrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3202 Mossrock Drive, Austin, TX 78757
North Shoal Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available 3/30/20. Amazing location on a quiet street in award winning North Shoal Creek. A total remodel - every inch has been updated along with new Central air and heat. Beautiful kitchen with quartz counters and top the line stainless appliances. All wood floors - no carpet. Two large bedrooms EACH with walk-in closets. Separate utility area off the kitchen with room for a full size W/D and additional storage. Private back patio and your own secured parking. This is not apartment living- it's like your own house wth a front and back entrance. Easy access to Mopac and 183. Minutes to downtown, The Domain and amazing restaurants. Great schools. Yard is maintained by the owner. You won't find a better spot in Austin for this price. Please text, email or call for more information & to schedule a showing. Karen Sallis 512-627-0678, Karensallis@gmail.com, owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dawn Ridge Townhomes have any available units?
Dawn Ridge Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Dawn Ridge Townhomes have?
Some of Dawn Ridge Townhomes's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dawn Ridge Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Dawn Ridge Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dawn Ridge Townhomes pet-friendly?
No, Dawn Ridge Townhomes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does Dawn Ridge Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Dawn Ridge Townhomes offers parking.
Does Dawn Ridge Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dawn Ridge Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dawn Ridge Townhomes have a pool?
No, Dawn Ridge Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Dawn Ridge Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Dawn Ridge Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Dawn Ridge Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dawn Ridge Townhomes has units with dishwashers.

