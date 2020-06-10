Dawn Ridge Townhomes

Amenities

Available 3/30/20. Amazing location on a quiet street in award winning North Shoal Creek. A total remodel - every inch has been updated along with new Central air and heat. Beautiful kitchen with quartz counters and top the line stainless appliances. All wood floors - no carpet. Two large bedrooms EACH with walk-in closets. Separate utility area off the kitchen with room for a full size W/D and additional storage. Private back patio and your own secured parking. This is not apartment living- it's like your own house wth a front and back entrance. Easy access to Mopac and 183. Minutes to downtown, The Domain and amazing restaurants. Great schools. Yard is maintained by the owner. You won't find a better spot in Austin for this price. Please text, email or call for more information & to schedule a showing. Karen Sallis 512-627-0678, Karensallis@gmail.com, owner