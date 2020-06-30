Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool roommate matching bbq/grill volleyball court parking bike storage car charging carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments game room google fiber guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving pool table

Connection is a by-the-bedroom leasing community that also offers the option of renting the entire apartment home. When you live here, you will be minutes from downtown Austin and only a short bike ride from the Hike-and-Bike Trail and Boardwalk at Lady Bird Lake. You will have several Capital Metro bus routes right outside your doors, which provide access to various educational campuses and the best entertainment spots Austin has to offer. Your home will also include access to all the amenities you could need to live a fun and active lifestyle at Connection, including our resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, business center, volleyball court, basketball court, and a dog-park for your pets.