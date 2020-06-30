All apartments in Austin
Connection
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:49 AM

Connection

4404 E Oltorf St · (512) 572-4662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4404 E Oltorf St, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Connection.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
roommate matching
bbq/grill
volleyball court
parking
bike storage
car charging
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
game room
google fiber
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Connection is a by-the-bedroom leasing community that also offers the option of renting the entire apartment home. When you live here, you will be minutes from downtown Austin and only a short bike ride from the Hike-and-Bike Trail and Boardwalk at Lady Bird Lake. You will have several Capital Metro bus routes right outside your doors, which provide access to various educational campuses and the best entertainment spots Austin has to offer. Your home will also include access to all the amenities you could need to live a fun and active lifestyle at Connection, including our resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, business center, volleyball court, basketball court, and a dog-park for your pets.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $5 Utility set up fee; $100-$619 Admin fee, dependent on application screening
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Pest Control: $3. Trash: $4
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 One-time per pet
limit: Max 2 allowed
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: We love your well behaved pets! Roscoe Properties welcomes all dog breeds, ages, and sizes. Pet interview needed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Connection have any available units?
Connection doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Connection have?
Some of Connection's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Connection currently offering any rent specials?
Connection is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Connection pet-friendly?
Yes, Connection is pet friendly.
Does Connection offer parking?
Yes, Connection offers parking.
Does Connection have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Connection offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Connection have a pool?
Yes, Connection has a pool.
Does Connection have accessible units?
No, Connection does not have accessible units.
Does Connection have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Connection has units with dishwashers.
