Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible alarm system business center conference room carport coffee bar 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments clubhouse e-payments hot tub online portal

"TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. If you're looking for the perfect location, you've found it at Colonial Village at Quarry Oaks. Located near Jollyville, TX, a suburb of Austin and right by TX-183, you'll find quick and convenient access to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Or if you're wanting to spend some time outside, choose from one of the many parks in the area to go hiking on trails or have an outside picnic. With gated access, covered parking and in-home alarm systems, you'll always feel safe. We also have a 24-hour fitness center, as well as a sand volleyball court and two resort style swimming pool where you can unwind and relax and the end of the day. Or if you prefer to relax in a more private setting, take advantage of our patios or balconies and fireplaces in certain apartment homes."