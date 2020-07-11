Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system bike storage e-payments game room online portal trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Amber Oaks has 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers and gourmet kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances and granite-style countertops. This beautiful, pet-friendly community features a custom-designed fitness center, gaming lounge, detached garages and spectacular swimming pool with Wi-Fi access. Residents enjoy easy access to Highway 183, Interstate 35, and Mopac Expressway making it easy to get anywhere in Austin. The community is just 10 miles from Lake Travis, less than 3 miles from Apple's Headquarters on Parmer Lane and 15 minutes from the fabulous shopping at The Domain. Stop searching - come home to Camden Amber Oaks! Please call for an appointment today. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.