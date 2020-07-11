All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Camden Amber Oaks

Open Now until 6pm
9001 Amberglen Blvd · (979) 200-4481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9001 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX 78729

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02205 · Avail. now

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 09305 · Avail. now

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 03203 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13310 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 03108 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 992 sqft

Unit 05107 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 992 sqft

See 12+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26201 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1356 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Amber Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
bike storage
e-payments
game room
online portal
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Amber Oaks has 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers and gourmet kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances and granite-style countertops. This beautiful, pet-friendly community features a custom-designed fitness center, gaming lounge, detached garages and spectacular swimming pool with Wi-Fi access. Residents enjoy easy access to Highway 183, Interstate 35, and Mopac Expressway making it easy to get anywhere in Austin. The community is just 10 miles from Lake Travis, less than 3 miles from Apple's Headquarters on Parmer Lane and 15 minutes from the fabulous shopping at The Domain. Stop searching - come home to Camden Amber Oaks! Please call for an appointment today. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $75
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Cable and Internet $97, Valet Living (trash pickup) $35, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking is on a first-come, first-served basis. We offer detached garages are $75/month as well. Please contact the leasing office for further details.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: Detached garage: $100-$150/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Amber Oaks have any available units?
Camden Amber Oaks has 40 units available starting at $1,009 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Amber Oaks have?
Some of Camden Amber Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Amber Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Amber Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Amber Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Amber Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Camden Amber Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Camden Amber Oaks offers parking.
Does Camden Amber Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Amber Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Amber Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Camden Amber Oaks has a pool.
Does Camden Amber Oaks have accessible units?
No, Camden Amber Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Amber Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Amber Oaks has units with dishwashers.
