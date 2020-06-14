Apartment List
159 Apartments for rent in Pflugerville, TX with garage

Pflugerville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ...
1 of 37

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
50 Units Available
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$900
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1021 sqft
High-ceilings and large units make 1825 Place the place to live. Community offers amenities including pool, dog-park, computer lounge, fitness-center, and parking. Apartments are modern and spacious with garden tubs and high-end finishes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1336 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Austin. Luxury apartments featuring wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room and residents' lounge.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
35 Units Available
Enclave Falcon Pointe
2132 Falcon Village Lane, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,757
1362 sqft
A resort-like community in scenic Texas Hill Country. Outstanding features including granite countertops, hardwood floors, large balconies or patios, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, dog park, garages and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:31am
29 Units Available
Highlands
1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1300 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$1,631
1346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$983
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1154 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, bocce court, conference room and pool. Units include bathtub, hardwood floors, granite counters and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Royal Pointe and High Country parks.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1339 sqft
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
49 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
53 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1539 sqft
Residents have full access to the business center, concierge service and internet cafe. Swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$983
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1558 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private hill-view balconies. Smoke-free units available. Community facilities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and swimming pool. Luxury apartments and townhomes that feature granite counters, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
28 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
57 Units Available
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
995 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Austin. Close to The Domain, Arboretum at Great Hills and Top Golf. Units feature granite kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances and islands. On-site fitness center.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1276 sqft
Conveniently situated near Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartment complex with a community garden, sand volleyball court, resort-inspired pool, outdoor movie wall and two dog parks. Floor plans feature spa-inspired bathrooms and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
13 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1376 sqft
Riverhorse
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Townes On 10th
1200 10th Street, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1530 sqft
Townes On Tenth Townhomes, located in Pflugerville, Texas is a community that offers spacious townhome rentals with all the featured amenities you need to feel comfortable and at home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Legacy Rental Homes
1108 Legacy Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1485 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
1882 sqft
Offering three- and four-bedroom floor plans, these spacious homes feature amenities like direct access two-car garages, designer flooring, LED lighting, and front and back yards.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
11 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
Resort-like pool and sundeck. Updated features including kitchen islands, oversize closets and walk-in showers. On-site coffee bistro, cabana and workout area. Just off Route 35. Near parks and schools.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:54am
2 Units Available
Walden Square
1303 Pfennig Lane, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1492 sqft
Walden Square is a new construction residential community consisting of 82 single-family homes for rent.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Windermere
1 Unit Available
1012 Black Locust Drive West
1012 Black Locust Drive West, Pflugerville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2389 sqft
4b/3b home with 2 car garage. Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heatherwilde
1 Unit Available
17700 Wiseman Drive
17700 Wiseman Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1508 sqft
Two Story Home for Rent - Heatherwilde Neighborhood - Located in the Heatherwilde neighborhood with nearby shopping, dining & easy access to major roadways is this lovely two-story home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ridge At Steeds Crossing
1 Unit Available
1600 Darley Arabian way
1600 Darley Arabian Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1758 sqft
1600 Darley Arabian way Available 07/01/20 House for lease in Pflugerville - 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cambridge Heights
1 Unit Available
17409 Casa Piedra Place
17409 Casa Piedra Place, Pflugerville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1688 sqft
17409 Casa Piedra Place Available 07/10/20 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Two-Story Home In Round Rock - Lots Of Natural Light ~ High Vaulted Ceiling ~ White Stone Fireplace In Living Room ~ Open Kitchen With Island and Gas Stove ~ New Carpet ~ Flex Space

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windermere
1 Unit Available
1013 Ramble Creek Drive
1013 Ramble Creek Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1586 sqft
Lovely One Story in Pflugerville - Clean and Ready to Move In - Lovely one story home featuring laminate floors in living and dining areas - easy to care for tile in Kitchen and breakfast room - Large indoor utility with extra storage - Kitchen

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17907 Lungo Street
17907 Lungo St, Pflugerville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2111 sqft
BRAND NEW 4/2 Home in Pflugerville! - >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/N3TjdnTWwnE <<<< Brand new home in the desirable Pflugerville community! Be the first to live here! Unique private courtyard with a fully fenced lot.
City Guide for Pflugerville, TX

A high school football team - the Pflugerville Panthers - put this town on the map by winning 55 consecutive games. It doesn't get much more Texan than that.

One of the best parts of living in Pflugerville may be listening to your out-of-town friends pronounce it "P-fluger-ville" (the "p" is silent). Pflugerville is a small community that sits just north of Austin. While it certainly is a suburb, it's so close that it feels more like a small extension of the Texas capital. It's just a quick 20-minute drive from downtown Austin, so residents can experience all that the capital has to offer (music festivals, tech gatherings, the greenbelt!) and still come home to a place with a cozy small town feel. Pflugerville's prime location doesn't just have to do with its proximity to Austin. The area is also just south of Round Rock, so residents can also quickly access that city's most popular spots, including the Round Rock Premium Outlets, the Dell Diamond and IKEA. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

