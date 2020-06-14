137 Apartments for rent in Cedar Park, TX with garage

Apartment List
Cedar Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
21 Units Available
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1356 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Highway 183 and close to shops and dining. Apartments feature oversized patios and balconies, washer/dryers and storage space. Community features a surround-sound theater.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1230 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 183. Apartment amenities include wood-style floors, garden soaking tubs and private patios or balconies. Community offers a clubhouse lounge with Wi-Fi cafe, bark park and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Bexley at Silverado, conveniently located in a stunning natural setting in Cedar Park just minutes from all that Austin has to offer.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
42 Units Available
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1402 sqft
Sophisticated apartment homes feature euro-style cabinets, stainless appliances, white granite countertops, and plank flooring. Community has a resort-style pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen, and public outdoor lounge area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1290 sqft
Affordable apartments tucked in the tranquil heart of Cedar Park. Perfect location offers quick access to 183A, I35 and Ronald Regan/Parmer, walking distance to HEB and a few miles from Bushy Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,306
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1249 sqft
The Alden at Cedar Park is Cedar Park's newest community that focuses on providing an opulent living experience for its community members.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
Muir Lake Apartments
12600 Avery Ranch Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,057
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1327 sqft
Discover luxury lakeside living at Muir Lake Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
19 Units Available
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,146
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1361 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and large bedrooms. Residents get access to a business center, grilling station, and pool. Right by US 183 for convenient transportation. Shop, dine, and play at nearby Lakeline Mall.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$989
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1130 sqft
Bexley at Lakeline is a NEW luxury community in Northwest Austin featuring a variety of studio, 1, and 2 bedroom homes designed to meet your every need.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
51 Units Available
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1162 sqft
Situated close to Cedar Park. Floor plans feature amenities such as hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to a fitness center, game room, swimming pool and green open space with bark park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Anderson Mill West
3 Units Available
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1116 sqft
The Bridge at Volente is located at 11908 Anderson Mill Road Austin, TX and is managed by Apartment Management Professionals, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
4 Units Available
Cedar Park Townhomes
400 East Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1390 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,554
1422 sqft
Cedar Park Townhomes offers an array of community amenities sure to please. Enjoy our plush clubhouse or some time on the sport court.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
8 Units Available
The Allure
701 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,067
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1236 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Lake Travis. Fully featured, resort-like apartment living with hardwood floors, granite countertops and spacious patio. Pet-friendly property. Washer/dryer hookup provided, along with dishwashers and modern appliances throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Buttercup Creek
1 Unit Available
812 Wild Rose Trl
812 Wild Rose Trail, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1394 sqft
812 Wild Rose Trl Available 08/07/20 Completely Updated & Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House on a Corner Lot in Cedar Park - Completely Updated & Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House on a Corner Lot in Cedar Park ~ New HVAC (including ducts) & Water

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1605 Terrace View Drive
1605 Terrace View, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2416 sqft
1605 Terrace View Drive Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS LARGE 1 STORY IN WHITESTONE OAKS - This beautiful, well-kept home has plenty of room for everyone.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
609 Brashear Lane
609 Brashear Lane, Cedar Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1699 sqft
609 Brashear Lane Available 08/14/20 4-bedroom Home in Cedar Park - Home in Cedar Grove Subdivision. This single level 4-bedroom/2-bath home has a nice floorplan with high ceilings and kitchen open to the living room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar Park Town Center
1 Unit Available
821 Palo Duro Dr
821 Palo Duro Drive, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1496 sqft
821 Palo Duro - Property Id: 299325 A charming, well maintained corner lot home with 3 bed/2.5 bath located in a prime location. Hardwood floor downstairs. D/W equipped. Kitchen with granite counter tops. All bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1905 Yaupon Trail Unit B
1905 Yaupon Trail, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
978 sqft
1905 Yaupon Trail Unit B Available 08/01/20 Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit for lease! - This property has a spacious, private backyard and a garage. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and dining area with an open concept into the living room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
1711 Lion Heart Drive
1711 Lion Heart Drive, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1800 sqft
Warm and inviting gem in the highly desirable Cypress Bend neighborhood! Custom tile throughout 1st floor and professionally done garage conversion! Huge backyard xeriscaped for low maintenance and reduced water bills! Close proximity to Anderson

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
202 Lollipop Lane
202 Lolliop Lane, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2392 sqft
Hidden gem in the coveted Forest Oaks neighborhood! Cul-de-sac property within seconds to the neighborhood pool and community center.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1900 Little Elm TRL
1900 Little Elm Trail, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1306 sqft
CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED! Easy access to 183A. Cute 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, laundry room, private back yard patio and one car garage. The HOA covers all exterior maintenance, landscaping, water and garbage. Comes with washer/dryer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805
700 Mandarin Flyway, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
$820
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A large Master Bedroom, in a brand-new-stunning townhouse, near the gorgeous walking trails of Brushy Creek. Easy access to 183. Rent: $820 + 1/3 utilities (electricity, gas, internet, cables - Approx. $80).

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Buttercup Creek
1 Unit Available
416 Mountain Laurel DR
416 Mountain Laurel, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1482 sqft
Enjoy fun & easy living! Live just minutes away from Lakeline Mall & 1890 Ranch shopping,dining,& entertainment;Cedar Park city parks east and west down Brushy Creek & Cypress Creek roads; Buttercup Creek community parks just around the corner.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cedar Park, TX

Cedar Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

