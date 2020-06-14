Apartment List
/
TX
/
brushy creek
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

170 Apartments for rent in Brushy Creek, TX with garage

Brushy Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3511 Monument Drive
3511 Monument Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1507 sqft
3511 Monument Drive Available 06/20/20 Nice 3/2/2 Home on huge lot! - Nice 3/2/2 Home on huge lot, Kitchen with updated refrigerator, microwave, gas stove and breakfast area, Formal dining or studay off kitchen, Laundry room with cabinets & sink.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woods of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
13612 Cibolo Trce
13612 Cibolo Trce, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1793 sqft
Convenient Location!!! Brand New David Weekly Homes, located in Presidio Station gated community with pool. 1793 square feet, 2 story. Open and bright with high ceilings, faux wood blinds, quartz counters.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stone Canyon
1 Unit Available
7413 Magic Mountain
7413 West Magic Mountain Lane, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2083 sqft
House for lease in Round Rock. - One Story Backing to a Greenbelt.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stone Canyon
1 Unit Available
8608 Glen Canyon Dr
8608 Glen Canyon Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2524 sqft
8608 Glen Canyon Dr Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home for Lease in Cat Hollow - Beautiful Cat Hollow home with over 2,500 sqft & 2 living areas! High ceilings & an open floor plan maximize the space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fern Bluff
1 Unit Available
8413 Priest River Dr
8413 Priest River Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1802 sqft
8413 Priest River Dr Available 07/13/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath House for Lease in Round Rock! - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath house for rent in Round Rock. Open floor plan. Fireplace in the living room. Tile flooring through out the main living areas.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Village of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
404 Conservation Dr Unit
404 Conservation Dr, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1710 sqft
New town-home, never lived in! 2 story condo. 3/2, w/granite counters, stainless steel appliance, many windows! Open layout, big sliding door to yard. Apply-www.texcenrealty.com read App. Guidelines on-site before applying.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cat Hollow
1 Unit Available
16100 S Great Oaks DR
16100 Great Oaks Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1256 sqft
Come experience low-maintenance living at its best. Gated, 2 bed/2.5 bath condo. Approx 1,217 sqft. Comes with refrigerator & W/D, as well. Both bedrooms and W/D are upstairs. Small, enclosed back yard which is mowed by the HOA.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3707 Cornerstone ST
3707 Cornerstone Street, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1412 sqft
Nice home near great Round Rock schools and parks. This 3 bedroom and two bath home has been recently updated.
Results within 1 mile of Brushy Creek
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1315 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183. Round Rock address. Close to Brushy Creek Lake Park. 3-4 residential events monthly (fall festival, bazaars, Thanksgiving dinner, etc.), beach-entry pool, fitness center, group exercise, night patrol, outdoor grilling, pet park, loggia, valet trash.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
39 Units Available
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1395 sqft
Located in the Round Rock School District, close to Highways 45 and 183 as well as running and biking paths. Surround sound movie theater, outdoor sand volleyball court, resort-style swimming pool with hot tub, oversized tubs, and built-in home offices.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Bexley at Silverado, conveniently located in a stunning natural setting in Cedar Park just minutes from all that Austin has to offer.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
42 Units Available
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1402 sqft
Sophisticated apartment homes feature euro-style cabinets, stainless appliances, white granite countertops, and plank flooring. Community has a resort-style pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen, and public outdoor lounge area.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
43 Units Available
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1362 sqft
Contemporary homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Plenty of community offerings, including a basketball court and grilling station. Shop at Lakeline Mall or tour Austin Aquarium (both are nearby).
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
55 Units Available
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$914
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1118 sqft
A new apartment community with private townhome-style entries, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Convenient access to I-45 and Route 183. Minutes from Forest North Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
49 Units Available
Camden Amber Oaks
9001 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1356 sqft
Upscale living with gourmet kitchens featuring granite-style countertops and stainless steel appliances. Custom fitness center and gaming lounge on site. Patio and balconies available. Pet friendly with 24-hour maintenance. Minutes from Highway 183 and I-35.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
9520 SPECTRUM DR
9520 Spectrum Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$977
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Where you live is one of the most important decisions you can make! You?ll love this hip, savvy Austin apartment where you?ll find contemporary finishes and first-rate amenities.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
10101 WEST PARMER LANE
10101 West Parmer Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in a great part of North Austin near Parmer Lane and 620. You'll be minutes from the Lakeline Metro-Rail Station, major employers and plenty of dining and shopping opportunities.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Oaklands
1 Unit Available
903 Oaklands Drive
903 Oaklands Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2119 sqft
Huge Updated home with great new look. - Great updated home located in North Round Rock that is close to shopping and other great restaurants. Home also has new garage door, refrigerator and A/C System.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13515 Feldspar Dr
13515 Feldspar Dr, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2614 sqft
13515 Feldspar Dr Available 07/07/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in North Austin - 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive
15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2250 sqft
15609 Pumpkin Ridge Drive Available 07/08/20 Well-Maintained 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home in Desirable Avery Ranch! - **All Apps Must Be Submitted to www.keyrenteraustin.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Buoy Ln
108 Buoy Lane, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2233 sqft
108 Buoy Ln Available 07/07/20 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom with a Study - This Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathrooms with a Study is worth checking out! 10' ceilings with high-quality laminate wood floors and tile throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
9409 Meyrick Park Trail
9409 Meyrick Park Trail, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
PRE LEASE for mid-late July move in: Avery Ranch - 3 bed, 2.5 baths, 2 living area (including loft/game room). Master down, covered patio. Fenced yard, great trees. Super convenient to schools, parks, shoping & major employers.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
9701 Castle Pines Drive
9701 Castle Pines Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2713 sqft
Bedroom with full bath downstairs.
City Guide for Brushy Creek, TX

"I got a guitar; you got a smile / We can go to Brushy Creek for a while / And have us a good time. / There ain't nothing like the sound / Of the hill country singing in the background." -- From "Brushy Creek" by Josh Abbott Band

Brushy Creek rests, appropriately, on the shores of the Brushy Creek in Williamson County, Texas, just north of Austin. Filling out the space of approximately eight square and hilly miles, Brushy Creek is a small suburban community offering a typical Texan climate (read: can get hot!) with averages in the 90's in the summer and essentially no snow in the winter (to all the ski bums thinking of moving here: you will have to travel to hit the slopes! You've been warned). Brushy Creek is that comfortable small-town gem that allows you to enjoy the quiet of the country only a short distance from live music and crowds in Austin. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Brushy Creek, TX

Brushy Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Brushy Creek 2 BedroomsBrushy Creek 3 BedroomsBrushy Creek Apartments with BalconyBrushy Creek Apartments with Garage
Brushy Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrushy Creek Apartments with ParkingBrushy Creek Apartments with Pool
Brushy Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrushy Creek Furnished ApartmentsBrushy Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TX
San Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cat Hollow

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District