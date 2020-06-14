170 Apartments for rent in Brushy Creek, TX with garage
"I got a guitar; you got a smile / We can go to Brushy Creek for a while / And have us a good time. / There ain't nothing like the sound / Of the hill country singing in the background." -- From "Brushy Creek" by Josh Abbott Band
Brushy Creek rests, appropriately, on the shores of the Brushy Creek in Williamson County, Texas, just north of Austin. Filling out the space of approximately eight square and hilly miles, Brushy Creek is a small suburban community offering a typical Texan climate (read: can get hot!) with averages in the 90's in the summer and essentially no snow in the winter (to all the ski bums thinking of moving here: you will have to travel to hit the slopes! You've been warned). Brushy Creek is that comfortable small-town gem that allows you to enjoy the quiet of the country only a short distance from live music and crowds in Austin. See more
Brushy Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.