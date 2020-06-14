159 Apartments for rent in Wells Branch, TX with garage

Apartment List
Wells Branch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
14 Units Available
Milan
1720 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1251 sqft
Close to Capital Memorial Park. Luxury apartments with fenced-in backyards in a community with a swimming pool, fitness center, dog park and sports courts. Business center and coffee bar on site. Property offers garage parking.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc
2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trce, Wells Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1895 sqft
Village at Wells Branch - 3 bedroom Home - Home in the Village at Wells Branch. Must see this beautifully crafted home with designer finishes throughout. Bright and open floor plan with tons of natural light.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace
2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trce, Wells Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1755 sqft
2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace Available 08/07/20 Village at Wells Branch Home - Must see this beautifully crafted home with designer finishes throughout. Bright and open floor plan with tons of natural light.

1 of 29

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
2210 Big Hollow Dr
2210 Big Hollow Drive, Wells Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1421 sqft
2210 Big Hollow Dr Available 06/10/20 Fabulous home in Wells Branch!!! - This fantastic Wells Branch home is located close to the neighborhood's impressive parks and trails.
Results within 1 mile of Wells Branch
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1084 sqft
Easy access to the N MoPac Expressway. Features a swimming pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Garage, gym and dog park. Units include a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lamplight Village
47 Units Available
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1336 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Austin. Luxury apartments featuring wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room and residents' lounge.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
19 Units Available
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
995 sqft
Open concept kitchen with all appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities, large closets and extra storage space. Business center, clubhouse and 24-hour gym access. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1339 sqft
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$922
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1332 sqft
Located in the Round Rock Independent School District. Close to MoPac Expressway, I-35, Mills Pond Recreation Area, IBM, National Instruments, and shopping at The Domain, La Frontera, and Round Rock Outlets. Gated community with a resort-style pool and walk-in closets with built-in shelving.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
49 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
53 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Scofield Farms
19 Units Available
Madison at Scofield Farms
13401 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1080 sqft
Near Interstate 35 and the Shops at Tech Ridge, these modern apartments feature efficient appliances, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to a communal tennis court.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
57 Units Available
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
995 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Austin. Close to The Domain, Arboretum at Great Hills and Top Golf. Units feature granite kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances and islands. On-site fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$991
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
948 sqft
Situated along Shoreline Drive and close to local shops and leisure amenities. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community amenities include a pool, racquetball court and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Parmer Center
10 Units Available
Bridge at Center Ridge
701 Center Ridge Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1045 sqft
The Bridge at Center Ridge is located at 701 Center Ridge Drive, Austin, TX and is managed by Apartment Management Professionals, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
13 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1376 sqft
Riverhorse Ranch is the definition of true resort living. Imagine a community that adapts to your lifestyle, whether it is active or relaxed, by providing world-class amenities and impeccable customer service.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
11 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
Resort-like pool and sundeck. Updated features including kitchen islands, oversize closets and walk-in showers. On-site coffee bistro, cabana and workout area. Just off Route 35. Near parks and schools.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Lamplight Village
Contact for Availability
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1344 sqft
Community features two resort-style pools, gated entry, fitness centers and scenic grounds. Located close to The Domain and the MoPac Expressway. Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Broadstone Travesia
3701 Quick Hill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1365 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-35, I-45, and Mopac. Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community offers 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage, and pool.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lamplight Village
1 Unit Available
12906 Turkey Run
12906 Turkey Run, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1337 sqft
12906 Turkey Run Available 08/14/20 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in North Austin Near the Domain - Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in North Austin Near the Domain ~ Woodgrain Vinyl Floors in Living with Vaulted Ceiling & Stone Fireplace ~ Stained

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Scofield Farms
1 Unit Available
13552 Anarosa Loop
13552 Anarosa Loop, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2047 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in North Austin - 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lamplight Village
1 Unit Available
2007 Creole Drive
2007 Creole Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2173 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 in Scofield Farms - This beautiful, clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Scofield Farms neighborhood features an open, bright floor plan, formal dining room, bonus room, and plenty of space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
15304 Ecorio DR
15304 Ecorio Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1550 sqft
Ready for showings June 7, 2020. Adorable one-story 3/2 home. Tile throughout except in bedrooms; carpet in bedrooms. Great open floor plan. Accent lighting in front. Beautiful large trees in front. Nice backyard. 2-car garage with storage cabinets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wells Branch, TX

Wells Branch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

