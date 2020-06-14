Apartment List
/
TX
/
buda
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

138 Apartments for rent in Buda, TX with garage

Buda apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
33 Units Available
Carrington Oaks
1278 Cabelas Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1275 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments near I-35 and Cabela's. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar volleyball court and pool. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
34 Units Available
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr, Buda, TX
Studio
$1,072
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1118 sqft
Sun-drizzled residential complex with impressive townhouse-style apartments, close to I-35. Rooms come with granite countertops and hardwood-style floors. Pet spa, pet park and community clubhouse all available on-site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
21 Units Available
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Texas, this complex offers lavish living in newly built units. One- to three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include nine-foot ceilings, island kitchens with pantries, granite countertops in kitchen/bathroom and more.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
415 JOANNE LOOP
415 Joanne Loop, Buda, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
Like new duplex (1 yr old) 3 bedrooms/2 baths/2 car garage (with opener).

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
1158 Clark Brothers Drive
1158 Clark Brothers Drive, Buda, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1650 sqft
JULY MOVE IN! This charming home is offers sought after West Buda Schools! Featuring a wonderful open concept for entertaining inside, an extended patio for entertaining outside, & private backyard, just a few blocks from Garlic Creek's Million
Results within 1 mile of Buda

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
437 Travertine TRL
437 Travertine Trail, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1567 sqft
Beautiful Bright Open Floor Plan - Charming cottage style house with covered porch has bright open floor plan with high ceilings. Large master suite has separate shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Buda
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
33 Units Available
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1182 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the MoPac Expressway and I-35. Units offer amenities like laundry, patio/balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community also includes parking garage, pool, and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
16 Units Available
The Park at Estancia
820 Camino Vaquero Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the heart of Austin’s beautiful Hill Country, The Park at Estancia is a peaceful retreat away from it all, yet close to everything the vibrant city of Austin has to offer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
74 Units Available
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1348 sqft
Premium apartments with garden-style tubs, designer cabinets and gourmet kitchens. Community features a resident activity center, swimming pool and spa, and recycling center. Near I-35. Close to Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Estancia Villas
1200 Estancia Parkway, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,009
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1033 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
The Settlement
210 South Amberwood, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Resort-style community with one- and two-bedroom units featuring central A/C, oval soaking tubs, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fitness center and clubhouse with fireplace. Close to I-35.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Asher
10505 S Interstate 35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1380 sqft
Resort-style living on 50+ acres of beautiful landscaping with easy access to major freeways. Huge, stunning pool with space to barbecue. Coffee bar, internet cafe, and shuffleboard. Interiors include luxury appliances and finishes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near 32 acres of hill country for beautiful views. On-site amenities include a cyber cafe, fitness center, and pools. Apartments offer built-in desks and bookshelves, WiFi access throughout, and full-size appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apts
10801 Old Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1041 sqft
Convenient Austin location, just steps off Slaughter and Manchaca. Community amenities include billiards table, gourmet coffee bar and pool. Luxury units offer fireplaces, patios/balconies, W/D hookups and modern fixtures.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1535 sqft
Community amenities include fitness center, pool, and more. Units include Nest thermostats, private yards, and quartz countertops. Located close to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and McKinney Falls State Park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
31 Units Available
The Landing at Double Creek Apartments
11301 Farrah Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,006
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1103 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a billiards room, business center and resort-style pool. Apartment features include gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and track lighting. The Onion Creek Club and Southpark Meadows are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
33 Units Available
Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature garden tubs and decorative crown molding. Ample community amenities, including a resident activity center and resort-style pool. Close to Onion Creek Metropolitan Park. Right by I-35.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
31 Units Available
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,106
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1392 sqft
Cortland Onion Creek. Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Austin, TX. Minutes away from Southpark Meadows shopping, SoCo entertainment, and Barton Creek Greenbelt hiking. Come tour today and see why South Austin is booming!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
53 Units Available
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
Studio
$1,015
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1056 sqft
Lovely apartments surrounded by sprawling green landscaping. Community boasts a private yoga studio and electric vehicle charging. Apartment amenities include designer cabinets, nine-foot ceilings and French patio doors. Garden tubs in select units.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
43 Units Available
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1287 sqft
In South Austin, nestled in a wooded setting. Walking trails, pet spa, yoga lawn. Apartment homes feature wine fridges and hardwood-like floors. A commuter's dream with easy access to IH-35 and TX-45 toll road.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
966 sqft
Twenty minutes from Austin, this apartment community is designed to be inviting and relaxed. Amenities include a resort-style pool and a gym. Interiors feature granite countertops, storage closets, and fenced yards.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
10 Units Available
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,194
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you cherish living in a sophisticated setting with unparalleled finishes, then come home to Ariza Plum Creek Apartments in Kyle, TX. Convenience and comfort blend together to create a living experience that exudes elegance and style.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2620 Tinmouth Street
2620 Tinmouth Street, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2620 Tinmouth Street Available 08/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom Home in South Austin! - Large home in South Austin. Open floor plan on the main level with large pantry, separate laundry room and attached two car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12600 White Eagle Road
12600 White Eagle Road, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,645
2478 sqft
12600 White Eagle Road Available 06/23/20 Lovely 4/2.5 with Upgrades Galore in Desirable South Austin! - Must see 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths in desirable South Austin neighborhood.
City Guide for Buda, TX

Hear the scritch-scratch of tiny paws whizzing down the track? It's Wiener Dog Racing time in Buda, Texas! Each April, the Buda County Fair hosts this much-anticipated canine race to see which gallant-hearted dachshund will win that year's championship. The race is followed by, among other events, a best-dressed dog contest. It's easy to see that the residents of Buda, "The Outdoor Capital of Texas," love their dogs.

Located in the Texas Hill Country region just 13 miles southwest of Austin and 60 miles northeast of San Antonio, Buda, Texas, serves as a bedroom community for folks who work or play in the nearby capital city. During the heyday of the International-Great Northern Railroad, Buda started out as a railroad stop alongside the tracks. Things really got rolling when a much-sought-after depot was built in 1881; the city (called, at the time, Du Pre) was platted and began to gain even more momentum after the Carrington Hotel was built. The two widows in the kitchen cooked delicious, wholesome meals for hungry train travelers, and the hostess, Mrs. Carrington, was known to be friendly and well-liked by all. The city soon grew when settlers came, liked what they saw, got along fine with the friendly people they met, and decided to stay. Over the years, Buda has retained its small-town feel, slow-paced lifestyle and "country calm," even while larger surrounding cities experienced explosions in growth and population. The city fathers of Buda tout an affordable, safe, secure town, flush with outdoor activities and parks, whose residents are community-minded and proud of the city's history. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Buda, TX

Buda apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Buda 1 BedroomsBuda 2 BedroomsBuda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBuda 3 BedroomsBuda Accessible ApartmentsBuda Apartments with Balcony
Buda Apartments with GarageBuda Apartments with GymBuda Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBuda Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBuda Apartments with ParkingBuda Apartments with Pool
Buda Apartments with Washer-DryerBuda Dog Friendly ApartmentsBuda Furnished ApartmentsBuda Pet Friendly PlacesBuda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBarton Creek, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TX
Bulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXTimberwood Park, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas