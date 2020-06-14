Apartment List
79 Apartments for rent in Lakeway, TX with garage

Lakeway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
40 Units Available
The Mansions at Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,549
1539 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
119 Feritti Drive
119 Feritti Drive, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2878 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 07/01/2020. Enjoy the gorgeous views of Rough Hollow from your private rear patio in this remarkable 4-bed / 3.5-bath home! Wood floors in all common areas/bedrooms, plantation shutters...

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
205 Fairlake CIR
205 Fairlake Circle, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2006 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2.5 townhouse with wood floors and high ceilings. Spaciouskitchen features granite counter tops, white cabinets, stainless appliances. Large utility room and second living areaupstairs. Attached 2-car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
15204 Barrie
15204 Barrie Drive, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4194 sqft
Wonderful Lakeway executive home with all of the extras. Backs to nature preserve with great views. Master down with large walk-in closet, jetted tub and separate shower.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeway
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
24 Units Available
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1568 sqft
At the Travis, you'll be surrounded by 37 acres of fresh air and scenic woodlands complimented by retreat-like amenities, including a walking trail, outdoor fitness, dog parks, and several outdoor entertaining spaces.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
53 Units Available
The Estate at Bee Caves
3544 FM-620, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1378 sqft
Luxury Residences at Bee Cave Be at home More of a home to be precise… an experience unique to this most desired area for living in the Hill Country.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14504 Broadwinged Hawk Drive
14504 Broadwinged Hawk Drive, Bee Cave, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
3533 sqft
Spacious Spillman Ranch Home - Lake Travis ISD - Backing up to the area golf course is this stunning Spillman Ranch community two story home! The first floor features a formal living & dining upon entry, an open kitchen & informal living room with

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4713 Mont Blanc Dr
4713 Mont Blanc Drive, Bee Cave, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,749
3616 sqft
Falconhead West - 5 bedroom 3.5 bath 3 car garage - Property Id: 111013 Like new Taylor Morrison home in Falconhead West! Large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Two-story family room with fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5300 Serene Hills Dr 3401
5300 Serene Hills Drive, Travis County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
1387 sqft
Meticulous Townhouses in Lakeway Bee Cave area - Property Id: 144013 Beautiful townhouse constructed in 2015 with two car attached garage available now. This has beautiful finish outs and wood floors in living and dining areas.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
6016 Gunnison Turn Road
6016 Gunnison Turn Road, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2290 sqft
David Weekly home with LOTS of very modern/contemporary upgrades. High ceilings! OPEN floor plan! Lots of large windows. Wood floors! Granite! Huge island in kitchen! Stainless appliances. Top of the line washer, dryer, refrigerator.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
16113 Ozarks PATH
16113 Ozarks Path, Bee Cave, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3836 sqft
Former model home w/upgrades on cul-de-sac & backs to greenbelt in Lake Travis ISD! W/D, fridge & window treatments included* Living rm w/fireplace & wood flooring.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
15904 Spillman Ranch LOOP
15904 Spillman Ranch Loop, Bee Cave, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3365 sqft
This stunning 4 bedroom home backs to Falconhead Golf Course and features soaring ceilings and an abundance of windows allowing for natural light to flow in.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeway
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,151
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1779 sqft
Situated in the Steiner Ranch community and just a short drive from Downtown Austin. Apartment homes featuring granite counters, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a wine room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,160
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1310 sqft
Luxurious white quartz kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances. Nine-foot vault ceilings with hardwood flooring and sunset views of Lake Travis. State-of-the-art fitness center with virtual golf, bocce ball area and more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,173
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,986
1393 sqft
Enjoy a life that many dream about but few experience nestled in the Steiner Ranch, Austin Hill Country. Wake up to breathtaking canyon views and watch picturesque sunsets over Lake Travis.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
30 Units Available
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1221 sqft
Larger community off Bee Cave Parkway. Stunning exterior architecture, pool, courtyard, and clubhouse. Trash valet service provided. Luxury upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
32 Units Available
Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments
12531 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,223
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1351 sqft
Located off I-71 and within walking distance of Whole Foods. Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, and garden tubs. On-site pool with a spa and sundeck, TV lounge, and a community clubhouse.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
17804 Maritime Point Drive
17804 Maritime Pt, Jonestown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1180 sqft
Absolutely the BEST first floor condo in The Hollows 1400 acre, heavily wooded, & scenic community on Lake Travis. 2 beds, 2 baths fully furnished, with a big balcony to enjoy morning coffee. 1,180 well-laid-out sq.ft. of living space.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
12221 Montclair Bend
12221 Montclair Bnd, Travis County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3522 sqft
Owner occ. Call to sched appt 24 hr advance. Gorgeous Taylor Morrison Home in Steiner Ranch. 5 large beds w/flex & office. Master suite, office & guest bed down. Other beds & flex up.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3401 Benecia Court
3401 Benecia Court, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1780 sqft
3-Bedroom Home in Lake Point - Lake Travis ISD - Wonderful home in highly desirable Lake Pointe subdivision. This single level home is on a corner lot with hill country views from the back deck.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
208 Honey Creek Court
208 Honey Creek Ct, Bee Cave, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1792 sqft
208 Honey Creek Court Available 07/01/20 New House, Amazing View! - Brand New and Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
12237 Fairway Cove
12237 Fairway Cove, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2237 sqft
The property at 12237 Fairway Cv, Austin, TX 78732 has approximately 2,227 square feet, 3 beds and 2 baths. Nearby schools include River Ridge Elementary School, Canyon Ridge Middle School and Vandegrift High School.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
2312 Gilia Dr
2312 Gilla Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2051 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 home with fireplace, 2 car garage and large fenced in yard all located on a corner cul-de-sac lot. Large Kitchen and living area. Fridge and Washer and Dryer included. Exemplary Eanes School District.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12808 Hughes ST
12808 Hughes Street, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2546 sqft
Incredible home with Lake View near The Oasis! Eclectic & unique, this property is perfect for entertaining, relaxing & enjoying the good life on Lake Travis! Main house has 3 beds/2.
City Guide for Lakeway, TX

A Guinness World Record put Lakeway, Texas, on the map and in the book in 2013, when four local golf professionals broke the world record for "Most Golf Holes Played by a Foursome in 24 Hours in a Cart." The foursome teamed up to complete 243 holes, breaking the previous record of just 234 by nine!

From being recognized simply as a retirement community, the City of Lakeway, Texas has rehashed its image to an emerging ideal suburbia, as more families move in to take advantage of its proximity to a number of recreational areas and top-notch schools. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lakeway, TX

Lakeway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

