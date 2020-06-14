Apartment List
108 Apartments for rent in Manor, TX with garage

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
46 Units Available
Flats at ShadowGlen
12500 Shadowglen Trace, Manor, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At the Flats at Shadowglen, you will find the ultimate balance of modern tastes and innovative thinking. Retreat home while staying easily connected with the greater Austin area.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
12318 Jamie Drive
12318 Jamie Drive, Manor, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1718 sqft
12318 Jamie Drive Available 05/30/20 Nice two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath! - Nice two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, Inviting covered front porch, country kitchen open to living area, all bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Manor

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
11733 Jackson Falls Way
11733 Jackson Falls Way, Travis County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2341 sqft
2 story home with one bedroom down stairs and full bathroom. Second floor Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms and full bathroom and a gameroom. Modern kitchen open to family room.
Results within 5 miles of Manor
Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
28 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
11429 Glen Falloch Court
11429 Glen Falloch Court, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
3938 sqft
Large and spacious in lovely Harris Branch subdivision.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15129 SHELL BARK CV
15129 Shell Bark Cove, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1522 sqft
3-2-2 - 1522 sq. ft. - $1500.00 - 15129 Shell Bark Cv - 3-2-2 -Spacious dining/living/kitchen w/open concept. Kitchen has lots of counter/cabinet space, stove, dishwasher, microwave & pantry closet. Separate laundry room w/garage access.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19404 Great Falls Dr
19404 Great Falls Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1472 sqft
Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Briarcreek - Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Briarcreek ~ Open Concept Living ~ Kitchen has Granite Countertops ~ Center Island ~ Built-In Microwave, Gas Stove & Side By Side Fridge (Not Pictured) ~ Walk

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11100 Long Summer Drive
11100 Long Summer Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2358 sqft
Spacious Two Story - Close to Amenities! - Lovely spacious home offering 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13500 Coomer Path
13500 Coomer Path, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1546 sqft
13500 Coomer Path Available 07/06/20 Charming Single-Story Home in Canterra! 4 bedrooms! - *All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply ** *Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
18221 Flathead Drive
18221 Flat Head Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1332 sqft
Adorable family home in Manor available immediately for move-in. Built in 2006. Just updated with new carpet throughout, fresh paint in the whole house, and updated light fixtures. Cute kitchen with dark cabinets and wood plank floors.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
13209 Briarcreek Loop
13209 Briarcreek Loop, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1535 sqft
Beautiful two story home in a great location! Nice open floor plan with wood tile on the first floor. Check out the huge, flat backyard and two car garage. This is a must see!! Won't last long.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13820 Briarcreek LOOP
13820 Briarcreek Loop, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1870 sqft
Fresh paint inside & out, all new wood-look flooring, open floor plan w/big eat-in kitchen with ample storage and SS appliances. MIL plan gives MBR lots of privacy.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
14104 Briar Creek Loop
14104 Briarcreek Loop, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1332 sqft
Adorable home ready for a new family! Move-in ready. Laminate wood floors downstairs, open living spaces downstairs, pets allows, great neighborhood!
Results within 10 miles of Manor
Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
$
Crestview
36 Units Available
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,420
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1334 sqft
Homes with kitchen islands, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Resident amenities include a fully equipped fitness center, a pool and a rooftop lounge. Twelve minutes from downtown Austin.
Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
20 Units Available
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1352 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature fireplace and walk-in closets. On-site facilities offer an internet cafe, pool, gym, volleyball court and more. Conveniently located near Walnut Creek Park, Gracywoods Park and Austin Community College.
Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
$
Mueller
29 Units Available
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,548
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,268
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,216
1673 sqft
Brand new apartments in the master-planned community of Mueller Aldrich St. Amenities include a maker workshop area, a tech lounge, courtyards with fireplaces and grills, a resort pool with cabanas and a pet spa.
Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
Copperfield
42 Units Available
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1077 sqft
You are in the heart of Austin at Oxford at Tech Ridge. Tenants have access to the pool, cabanas, dog-park, parking-garages, fitness, and clubhouse. Also features spacious units, modern kitchens, ample storage, and handicap access.
Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
14 Units Available
Milan
1720 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1251 sqft
Close to Capital Memorial Park. Luxury apartments with fenced-in backyards in a community with a swimming pool, fitness center, dog park and sports courts. Business center and coffee bar on site. Property offers garage parking.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
50 Units Available
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$900
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1021 sqft
High-ceilings and large units make 1825 Place the place to live. Community offers amenities including pool, dog-park, computer lounge, fitness-center, and parking. Apartments are modern and spacious with garden tubs and high-end finishes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Walnut Creek
8038 Exchange Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1130 sqft
Nature meets convenience in this pet-friendly, recently renovated complex. Located near I-35 and downtown Austin. Close to Davis White Northeast District Park and Walnut Creek Nature Preserve. Units have laundry and balconies or patios.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1448 sqft
Luxury homes in northeast Austin with easy access to shopping, outdoor activities and major highways. Resort-style pool, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Sprawling apartments with kitchen pantries and in-home washer-dryers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1336 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Austin. Luxury apartments featuring wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room and residents' lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
19 Units Available
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
995 sqft
Open concept kitchen with all appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities, large closets and extra storage space. Business center, clubhouse and 24-hour gym access. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
39 Units Available
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1395 sqft
Close to I-35, Dell Campus, Tech Ridge Center, Oertli Park, the Austin DMV, Dessau Elementary and Middle Schools, and Delco Primary School. Pet-friendly community with lagoon style pool and heated spa, surround sound movie theater, controlled access gate, oversized walk-in closets, and intrusion alarm.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Manor, TX

Manor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

