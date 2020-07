Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool internet access cats allowed garage parking carport pool table yoga

Welcome to Bell Hill Country nestled inside the beautiful Texas Hill Country in Austin, Texas. Located off US-71 with easy access to US 290, our 49 acre community is convenient to upscale shopping, dining and entertainment at Hill Country Galleria and just a short drive from Barton Creek Country Club which offers four championship golf courses, tennis lessons, superb dining and breathtaking views.



Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer floor plans with elegant finishes including open concept gourmet kitchens with black appliances and espresso cabinetry, ornamental white granite countertops, brushed nickel accents and wood inspired vinyl plank flooring. Enjoy walk-in closets and custom touches in each home including garden soaking tubs, dual vanity sinks in bathrooms, stand up showers, sunrooms and stunning Hill Country views! Our inclusive amenities package features a resort style swimming pool, business center, Wi-Fi lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Discov