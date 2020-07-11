All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:58 PM

Arbor at Tallwood

8810 Tallwood Dr · (512) 957-6586
Location

8810 Tallwood Dr, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 26

$842

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Aug 12

$917

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 27

$917

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 045 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit 047 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 966 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 051 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,656

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1354 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbor at Tallwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
Contemporary living in Austin, Texas is right here at The Arbors of Tallwood Apartment Homes. Your private oasis in the heart of one of Austins most celebrated neighborhoods unfolds for you at the end of your busy day. Each 1, 2 and 3-bedroom is distinguished with beautiful townhome style living so you feel like you are in your own private home except you dont have the headaches of home ownership. Our newly designed interiors offer a sleek black appliance package, wood style plank flooring, custom two-tone paint, brushed nickel lighting fixtures, and cabinets with brushed nickel hardware. Enjoy the essential community amenities including a swimming pool with sundeck, barbecue pavilion with an outdoor kitchen, clothes care center, and clubhouse with complimentary Wi-Fi. Our pet-friendly community is nestled among the Far West neighborhood of North West Austin with easy access to Mopac/Loop1, Capital of Texas Highway, and Highway 183. We are just minutes from The Arboretum, The Domain, and Arborwalk shopping and dining. As a resident, youll enjoy nearby conveniences such as Whole Foods, Sprouts, Trader Joes, Randalls, and HEB, all within 3 miles of home. With all of this to offer and a Blue-Ribbon school district, we know you'll love making The Arbors at Tallwood Apartments your home. Visit today. We look forward to meeting you

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $125
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month, Pest control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbor at Tallwood have any available units?
Arbor at Tallwood has 8 units available starting at $842 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbor at Tallwood have?
Some of Arbor at Tallwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor at Tallwood currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor at Tallwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbor at Tallwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbor at Tallwood is pet friendly.
Does Arbor at Tallwood offer parking?
Yes, Arbor at Tallwood offers parking.
Does Arbor at Tallwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arbor at Tallwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor at Tallwood have a pool?
Yes, Arbor at Tallwood has a pool.
Does Arbor at Tallwood have accessible units?
No, Arbor at Tallwood does not have accessible units.
Does Arbor at Tallwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbor at Tallwood has units with dishwashers.
