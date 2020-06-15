All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

9801 W PARMER LN

9801 West Parmer Lane · (512) 318-2859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9801 West Parmer Lane, Austin, TX 78717

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$938

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
The elegant architectural style with custom stucco detail, the 30 acres of lush landscape and the myriad of amenities will welcome you home every day! Inside the gates you'll find a wireless cafe, three fully-equipped fitness centers, a computer room, a picnic area with BBQ grills, an open-air cabana, jogging trails, three pet parks, recycling centers, two clubrooms and swimming pools! You'll be near restaurants, Lakeline Mall, HEB, the Park and Ride, the Metro light rail station and the Round Rock Hospital. The total package at your fingertips! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9801 W PARMER LN have any available units?
9801 W PARMER LN has a unit available for $938 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9801 W PARMER LN have?
Some of 9801 W PARMER LN's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9801 W PARMER LN currently offering any rent specials?
9801 W PARMER LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9801 W PARMER LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 9801 W PARMER LN is pet friendly.
Does 9801 W PARMER LN offer parking?
No, 9801 W PARMER LN does not offer parking.
Does 9801 W PARMER LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9801 W PARMER LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9801 W PARMER LN have a pool?
Yes, 9801 W PARMER LN has a pool.
Does 9801 W PARMER LN have accessible units?
No, 9801 W PARMER LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9801 W PARMER LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 9801 W PARMER LN does not have units with dishwashers.
