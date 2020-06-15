9801 W PARMER LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill

The elegant architectural style with custom stucco detail, the 30 acres of lush landscape and the myriad of amenities will welcome you home every day! Inside the gates you'll find a wireless cafe, three fully-equipped fitness centers, a computer room, a picnic area with BBQ grills, an open-air cabana, jogging trails, three pet parks, recycling centers, two clubrooms and swimming pools! You'll be near restaurants, Lakeline Mall, HEB, the Park and Ride, the Metro light rail station and the Round Rock Hospital. The total package at your fingertips! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.