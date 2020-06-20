All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 9801 Roxanne Dr - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9801 Roxanne Dr - A
Last updated November 3 2019 at 5:39 AM

9801 Roxanne Dr - A

9801 Roxanna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9801 Roxanna Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ottom floor 2/1 unit (approx 780 sqft) located in a fourplex within the Tanglewood Forest Sec 03 subdivision and AISD. Tile/carpet, fireplace, central heat/air, electric/gas available, gas stove, dishwasher, fridge. No washer and dryer. Small pets with pet deposit but no dangerous breeds.
Bottom floor 2/1 unit (approx 780 sqft) located in a fourplex within the Tanglewood Forest Sec 03 subdivision and AISD. Tile/carpet, fireplace, central heat/air, electric/gas available, gas stove, dishwasher, fridge. No washer and dryer. Small pets with pet deposit but no dangerous breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9801 Roxanne Dr - A have any available units?
9801 Roxanne Dr - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9801 Roxanne Dr - A have?
Some of 9801 Roxanne Dr - A's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9801 Roxanne Dr - A currently offering any rent specials?
9801 Roxanne Dr - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9801 Roxanne Dr - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 9801 Roxanne Dr - A is pet friendly.
Does 9801 Roxanne Dr - A offer parking?
No, 9801 Roxanne Dr - A does not offer parking.
Does 9801 Roxanne Dr - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9801 Roxanne Dr - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9801 Roxanne Dr - A have a pool?
No, 9801 Roxanne Dr - A does not have a pool.
Does 9801 Roxanne Dr - A have accessible units?
No, 9801 Roxanne Dr - A does not have accessible units.
Does 9801 Roxanne Dr - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9801 Roxanne Dr - A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar
Austin, TX 78704
The Beverly Austin
901 Red River St
Austin, TX 78701
Lincoln Oaks
11700 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Fountain Terrace
610 W 30th St
Austin, TX 78705
E6
2400 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Franklin Park
4509 E Saint Elmo Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Acacia Cliffs
7201 Hart Ln
Austin, TX 78731
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin