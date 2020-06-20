9801 Roxanne Dr - A

Amenities

Bottom floor 2/1 unit (approx 780 sqft) located in a fourplex within the Tanglewood Forest Sec 03 subdivision and AISD. Tile/carpet, fireplace, central heat/air, electric/gas available, gas stove, dishwasher, fridge. No washer and dryer. Small pets with pet deposit but no dangerous breeds.