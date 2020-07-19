9720 Sydney Marilyn Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Behold this great 3 bedroom home that has everything you need and want. The giant kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining with the open floor plan. The granite counters are gorgeous and look great with the stainless steel appliances. Having your choice of eating at the breakfast bar or in the dinning area is perfect. You will be moving in at perfect time to enjoy the fireplace in the living room. When it is time for bed, you will love retiring to the luxurious master suite. The master suite bath includes a large tub and separate shower. There is plenty of closet space in the huge closet. This home is in a great location with all the South Park Meadows has to offer, easy access to 35 and 1st and a short trip to get to Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park. Ready for a Feb 1 move-in. Pets welcome (fenced backyard, $500 deposit) Set up a tour today! Call 512-549-2918 or text 512-766-5047 or set up a showing online.