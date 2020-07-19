All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9720 Sydney Marilyn Lane

9720 Sydney Marilyn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9720 Sydney Marilyn Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Behold this great 3 bedroom home that has everything you need and want. The giant kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining with the open floor plan. The granite counters are gorgeous and look great with the stainless steel appliances. Having your choice of eating at the breakfast bar or in the dinning area is perfect. You will be moving in at perfect time to enjoy the fireplace in the living room. When it is time for bed, you will love retiring to the luxurious master suite. The master suite bath includes a large tub and separate shower. There is plenty of closet space in the huge closet. This home is in a great location with all the South Park Meadows has to offer, easy access to 35 and 1st and a short trip to get to Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park. Ready for a Feb 1 move-in. Pets welcome (fenced backyard, $500 deposit) Set up a tour today! Call 512-549-2918 or text 512-766-5047 or set up a showing online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9720 Sydney Marilyn Lane have any available units?
9720 Sydney Marilyn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9720 Sydney Marilyn Lane have?
Some of 9720 Sydney Marilyn Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9720 Sydney Marilyn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9720 Sydney Marilyn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9720 Sydney Marilyn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9720 Sydney Marilyn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9720 Sydney Marilyn Lane offer parking?
No, 9720 Sydney Marilyn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9720 Sydney Marilyn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9720 Sydney Marilyn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9720 Sydney Marilyn Lane have a pool?
No, 9720 Sydney Marilyn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9720 Sydney Marilyn Lane have accessible units?
No, 9720 Sydney Marilyn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9720 Sydney Marilyn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9720 Sydney Marilyn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
