Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Hidden gem in Anderson Mill Village! Single story 4/2 with open floor plan! Numerous upgrades throughout! Easy access to 183 and seconds from multiple shopping centers and restaurants! Home is unfurnished but owner willing to sell any items in the property to incoming tenant. Otherwise, all will be removed. Washer, dryer, refrigerator included! No carpet in this house! Added 4th bedroom through garage conversion. Quick & Easy Application Process!