Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9713 Meadowheath Dr
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

9713 Meadowheath Dr

9713 Meadowheath Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9713 Meadowheath Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remarks: WOW! Beautiful home in Anderson Mill Village available Now! This lovely home features recent exterior siding and paint, and fresh interior paint as well! Enjoy a kitchen with corner windows over the sink, granite counters, and plenty of cabinet space! The living room features vaulted ceilings, stone fireplace, laminate flooring, and a ceiling fan! The bedrooms have new carpet, and feature ceiling fans as well! No neighbors behind & a covered back porch make your back yard a great place to enjoy your morning coffee! Put this on your MUST SEE LIST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9713 Meadowheath Dr have any available units?
9713 Meadowheath Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9713 Meadowheath Dr have?
Some of 9713 Meadowheath Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9713 Meadowheath Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9713 Meadowheath Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9713 Meadowheath Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9713 Meadowheath Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9713 Meadowheath Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9713 Meadowheath Dr offers parking.
Does 9713 Meadowheath Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9713 Meadowheath Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9713 Meadowheath Dr have a pool?
No, 9713 Meadowheath Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9713 Meadowheath Dr have accessible units?
No, 9713 Meadowheath Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9713 Meadowheath Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9713 Meadowheath Dr has units with dishwashers.
