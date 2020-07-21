9713 Meadowheath Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remarks: WOW! Beautiful home in Anderson Mill Village available Now! This lovely home features recent exterior siding and paint, and fresh interior paint as well! Enjoy a kitchen with corner windows over the sink, granite counters, and plenty of cabinet space! The living room features vaulted ceilings, stone fireplace, laminate flooring, and a ceiling fan! The bedrooms have new carpet, and feature ceiling fans as well! No neighbors behind & a covered back porch make your back yard a great place to enjoy your morning coffee! Put this on your MUST SEE LIST!