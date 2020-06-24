All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 9601 MIDDLE FISKVILLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9601 MIDDLE FISKVILLE
Last updated April 10 2020 at 1:24 AM

9601 MIDDLE FISKVILLE

9601 Middle Fiskville Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Windsor Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9601 Middle Fiskville Road, Austin, TX 78753
Windsor Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Lease one of these newly renovated one and two bedroom units and you'll feel like you hit the apartment jackpot! Each apartment has energy-efficient, updated appliances including a dishwasher. Apartments also have individual air conditioning and heating alongside ceiling fans. All floor plans are spacious and include walk-in closets for extra storage and washer and dryer connections. This easygoing community offers a playground, dog park, community grill area, and business center. Soak up the Texas sun at the luxurious pool and tanning deck, while feeling secure knowing there is controlled access to the community. The apartments are located within a few minutes of I-35 for easy commuting. Pets are welcome too and will enjoy playing in the dog park or the large neighborhood park just a few blocks away. Great living in a great location for a great price! What more could you ask for? * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9601 MIDDLE FISKVILLE have any available units?
9601 MIDDLE FISKVILLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9601 MIDDLE FISKVILLE have?
Some of 9601 MIDDLE FISKVILLE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9601 MIDDLE FISKVILLE currently offering any rent specials?
9601 MIDDLE FISKVILLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9601 MIDDLE FISKVILLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9601 MIDDLE FISKVILLE is pet friendly.
Does 9601 MIDDLE FISKVILLE offer parking?
No, 9601 MIDDLE FISKVILLE does not offer parking.
Does 9601 MIDDLE FISKVILLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9601 MIDDLE FISKVILLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9601 MIDDLE FISKVILLE have a pool?
Yes, 9601 MIDDLE FISKVILLE has a pool.
Does 9601 MIDDLE FISKVILLE have accessible units?
No, 9601 MIDDLE FISKVILLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9601 MIDDLE FISKVILLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9601 MIDDLE FISKVILLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX 78723
The Arnold
1621 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Cliffs
2001 S I H 35
Austin, TX 78741
Ovation
2425 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Park on Brodie Lane
6607 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
River Oaks
3001 Medical Arts St
Austin, TX 78705
Saddle Creek Apts
10801 Old Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
Colonial Village at Quarry Oaks
6263 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin