9601 MIDDLE FISKVILLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park playground pool bbq/grill

Lease one of these newly renovated one and two bedroom units and you'll feel like you hit the apartment jackpot! Each apartment has energy-efficient, updated appliances including a dishwasher. Apartments also have individual air conditioning and heating alongside ceiling fans. All floor plans are spacious and include walk-in closets for extra storage and washer and dryer connections. This easygoing community offers a playground, dog park, community grill area, and business center. Soak up the Texas sun at the luxurious pool and tanning deck, while feeling secure knowing there is controlled access to the community. The apartments are located within a few minutes of I-35 for easy commuting. Pets are welcome too and will enjoy playing in the dog park or the large neighborhood park just a few blocks away. Great living in a great location for a great price! What more could you ask for? * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.