Brand New 2018 Built! This home is in the highly sought after Southpark Meadows. Open layout; the kitchen has granite counters, SS Gas Whirlpool appliances & custom cabinets. Master bedroom is downstairs & it comes with a HUGE closet; The Master bath has extended shower and seat. Three bedrooms upstairs. Walk or bike to the Southpark Meadows shopping center with dining and entertainment. Sawgrass plan.