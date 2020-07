Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Come check out this 2/2, minutes from shopping and restaurants. This completely renovated home has wood laminate flooring throughout. Feel at home in the open living room with ample natural light. The master bedroom has an ensuite bath. Convenient south Austin location with I-35 and Southpark Meadows less than 10 minutes away.