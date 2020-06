Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely remodeled 3 bed/2bath in north Austin. Updates include new wood flooring, freshly painted, new ceiling fans and light fixtures. Kitchen has new tile, countertops, cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have new vanities and new tile flooring. Master bath has a new walk in tile shower too! Big fenced in backyard gives plenty of room for entertaining and for your pets to run.