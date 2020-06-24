All apartments in Austin
9501 Parkfield Drive

9501 Parkfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9501 Parkfield Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/12378e800d ---- Updated 3 bed and 2 bath with one car garage near the Domain. Updated kitchen with upgraded cabinets, counter tops and stainless appliances! Upgraded bathrooms feature replaced bath tubs, vanities and tile. Stone fireplace! No carpet, tiles in living and kitchen/bath, vinyl plank floor in bedrooms. Spacious backyard with privacy fence, energy efficient home with new windows and insulation! Pet friendly but weight limit applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9501 Parkfield Drive have any available units?
9501 Parkfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9501 Parkfield Drive have?
Some of 9501 Parkfield Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9501 Parkfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9501 Parkfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9501 Parkfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9501 Parkfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9501 Parkfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9501 Parkfield Drive offers parking.
Does 9501 Parkfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9501 Parkfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9501 Parkfield Drive have a pool?
No, 9501 Parkfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9501 Parkfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 9501 Parkfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9501 Parkfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9501 Parkfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
