9501 Hansford Drive

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home conveniently located in the Windsor Hills area near I-35 and North Lamar w/ plenty of shopping & restaurants nearby. The home has beautiful travertine tile throughout & carpet in bedrooms. Formal living area w/ a fireplace & a nice dining/breakfast area that is open to Kitchen. Kitchen is equipped w/ all black appliances & modern white cabinets. Spacious master bedroom with vintage feel master bath. The home is complete with a large backyard perfect for children & pets.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.