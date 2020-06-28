All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 9501 Hansford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9501 Hansford Drive
Last updated September 30 2019 at 4:40 PM

9501 Hansford Drive

9501 Hansford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Windsor Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9501 Hansford Drive, Austin, TX 78753
Windsor Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home conveniently located in the Windsor Hills area near I-35 and North Lamar w/ plenty of shopping & restaurants nearby. The home has beautiful travertine tile throughout & carpet in bedrooms. Formal living area w/ a fireplace & a nice dining/breakfast area that is open to Kitchen. Kitchen is equipped w/ all black appliances & modern white cabinets. Spacious master bedroom with vintage feel master bath. The home is complete with a large backyard perfect for children & pets.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9501 Hansford Drive have any available units?
9501 Hansford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 9501 Hansford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9501 Hansford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9501 Hansford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9501 Hansford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9501 Hansford Drive offer parking?
No, 9501 Hansford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9501 Hansford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9501 Hansford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9501 Hansford Drive have a pool?
No, 9501 Hansford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9501 Hansford Drive have accessible units?
No, 9501 Hansford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9501 Hansford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9501 Hansford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9501 Hansford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9501 Hansford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Melrose Place
6511 Melrose Trl
Austin, TX 78729
Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35
Austin, TX 78748
RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX 78723
Allandale Flats
6811 Great Northern Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln
Austin, TX 78749
District 53
600 E 53rd St
Austin, TX 78751
Waterloo Flats
1300 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West
Austin, TX 78736

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin