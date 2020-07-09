95 Rainey St

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool air conditioning ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7e90bcf09b ---- Features: A NEW KIND OF HOME. Overlooking amazing views, this trendy community is eight stories and showcases a swanky, cool clubhouse. The fitness center and resort-style infinity edge pool, with sunning ledges and grilling stations open up to breathtaking panoramas from the top deck. Rainey Street is lined with vintage bungalow houses transformed into quaint cool backyard bars. There is no place like Rainey Street, with its easy-going social scene, eclectic style and convenient walkability. Positioned off I-35, near Lady Bird Lake, our new community gives you easy access to all of Austin's mainstay attractions.