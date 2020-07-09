All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 95 Rainey St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
95 Rainey St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

95 Rainey St

95 Rainey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Downtown Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

95 Rainey Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7e90bcf09b ---- Features: A NEW KIND OF HOME. Overlooking amazing views, this trendy community is eight stories and showcases a swanky, cool clubhouse. The fitness center and resort-style infinity edge pool, with sunning ledges and grilling stations open up to breathtaking panoramas from the top deck. Rainey Street is lined with vintage bungalow houses transformed into quaint cool backyard bars. There is no place like Rainey Street, with its easy-going social scene, eclectic style and convenient walkability. Positioned off I-35, near Lady Bird Lake, our new community gives you easy access to all of Austin's mainstay attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Rainey St have any available units?
95 Rainey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 Rainey St have?
Some of 95 Rainey St's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Rainey St currently offering any rent specials?
95 Rainey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Rainey St pet-friendly?
No, 95 Rainey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 95 Rainey St offer parking?
No, 95 Rainey St does not offer parking.
Does 95 Rainey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Rainey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Rainey St have a pool?
Yes, 95 Rainey St has a pool.
Does 95 Rainey St have accessible units?
No, 95 Rainey St does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Rainey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 Rainey St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Patten East
2239 Cromwell Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Kensington Terrace
2202 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Hillside Villas
2207 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes
11316 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78748
Waterloo Flats
1300 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
Alister Balcones
12215 Hunters Chase Dr
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin