Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Roomy 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath house is close to all the great things Austin has to offer. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a large family room. Large master suite on the first floor, and a giant deck spans the back of the house. Come see, you won't want to leave! Tracks to Bowie HS.