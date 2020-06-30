9403 Gynerium DR

Amenities

New Home!! Be the first family to occupy this beautiful home. Close to Rail system, Apple and Toll Roads. Beautiful two story home, open concept living with kitchen and family room area. Game room. New Gas cooktop, Microwave, Dishwasher all SS appliances with double sinks. Large center island with elegant pendent lighting and room for bar stools. Lit walk in pantry makes storage easy. Spacious Master suite has double sinks, large well lit mirror with separate walk in shower and large Garden tub to relax.