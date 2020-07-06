Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

9305 Sanford Drive Available 05/06/20 Remodeled 3/2 in South Austin Neighborhood Cherry Creek! - >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/MVE0GeoGAJ0 <<<<



Must see this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in desirable South Austin neighborhood! Updates include new flooring, paint, doors, and blinds. New appliances convey. All hard flooring throughout the home. Large, shaded backyard, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Location is convenient to highways, shopping, and entertainment! Won't last long!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1997



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- New hard flooring in all common areas!

- Large, shaded backyard

- Many upgrades!

- New appliances!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

- Pets are negotiable. Nonrefundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days



(RLNE5703443)