All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 9305 Sanford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9305 Sanford Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

9305 Sanford Drive

9305 Sanford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9305 Sanford Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
9305 Sanford Drive Available 05/06/20 Remodeled 3/2 in South Austin Neighborhood Cherry Creek! - >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/MVE0GeoGAJ0 <<<<

Must see this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in desirable South Austin neighborhood! Updates include new flooring, paint, doors, and blinds. New appliances convey. All hard flooring throughout the home. Large, shaded backyard, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Location is convenient to highways, shopping, and entertainment! Won't last long!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1997

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- New hard flooring in all common areas!
- Large, shaded backyard
- Many upgrades!
- New appliances!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
- Pets are negotiable. Nonrefundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

(RLNE5703443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9305 Sanford Drive have any available units?
9305 Sanford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 9305 Sanford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9305 Sanford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9305 Sanford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9305 Sanford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9305 Sanford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9305 Sanford Drive offers parking.
Does 9305 Sanford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9305 Sanford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9305 Sanford Drive have a pool?
No, 9305 Sanford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9305 Sanford Drive have accessible units?
No, 9305 Sanford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9305 Sanford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9305 Sanford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9305 Sanford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9305 Sanford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Walnut Creek
8038 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes
8100 N Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78759
Logans Mill
1912 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
Social, The
1817 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
Waterloo Flats
1300 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
South Congress Commons
126 W Alpine Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Bainbridge Villas
3603 Southridge Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Laurel Woods
8312 Fathom Cir
Austin, TX 78750

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin